East Texas traffic stop yields startling surprise

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2022 at 5:57 pm
East Texas traffic stop yields startling surpriseCOFFEE CITY – Coffee City Police Department pulled over Darren McKinley of Chandler Friday and make this discovery. According to our news partner KETK, McKinley had a “female juvenile” in the car and she had a protection order against him. Officials also found out that she was one of two females listed on a Smith County protection order against him. Coffee City police arrested McKinley for violating that protection order and he was taken to the Henderson County jail. Authorities also said that the “female juvenile” in question was returned to her mother.



