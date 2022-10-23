Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to ’04 Red Sox for inspiration

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2022 at 5:26 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have turned to an unusual source for inspiration: the 2004 Boston Red Sox. That year, Boston became the only team in major league history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, winning four straight against the Yankees in the ALCS and going on to its first World Series title since 1918. Chad Bohling, the Yankees director of mental conditioning, sent three to four minutes of video highlights to manager Aaron Boone with New York trailing Houston 3-0 in this year’s AL Championship Series.

