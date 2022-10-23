Today is Sunday October 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions 24-6

Posted/updated on: October 23, 2022 at 5:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott ran for two 1-yard touchdowns and Dak Prescott threw for a score in his return from injury while the Dallas Cowboys leaned on their defense again in a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys recovered Jamaal Williams’ fumble inside their 1 with a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff was responsible for four other Detroit turnovers. Prescott missed the previous five games with a fractured right thumb. He was rusty, but the Dallas defense led the way much as it did while Cooper Rush went 4-1 as the starter in Prescott’s place. Dallas moved to 5-2 while Detroit fell to 1-5.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC