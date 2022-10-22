Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 10:51 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener. Memphis star Ja Morant finished with 20 points a night after a 49-point showing in a victory at Houston gave him 83 points through two games. The Grizzlies were trying for their first 3-0 start in five years. Christian Wood had 25 points and 12 rebounds in his home debut for Dallas following an offseason trade.



