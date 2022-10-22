Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 10:49 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career leader in successful free-throw attempts as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his career total to 3,508 made free throws out of 4,891 attempts. Sidney Moncrief scored on 3,505 free throws with the Bucks from 1979-89. The two-time MVP played less than 28 minutes but still collected 12 rebounds to go along with his 44 points. Antetokounmpo shot 17 of 21 from the floor.



