Pavelski hat trick powers Dallas to 5-3 win over Montreal

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 9:20 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Joe Pavelski finished with a hat trick and an assist, leading the Dallas Stars to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Jason Robertson added a goal and assist and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas. Jamie Benn and Roope Hinz each had two assists as the Stars dealt the Canadiens their first home loss of the season. Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal and assisted Mike Hoffman score for Montreal. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves on 31 shots and kept his perfect 4-0-0 record to start the season. Montreal’s Jake Allen allowed five goals and made 25 saves.



