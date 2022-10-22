Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 9:05 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78. Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, said Saturday that Mateschitz had died. Mateschitz gained fame as the public face of Red Bull, an Austrian-Thai conglomerate that says it sold nearly 10 billion cans of its caffeine and taurine-based drink in 172 countries worldwide last year.



