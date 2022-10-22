Gragson gets Xfinity finale berth with first Homestead win

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 9:03 pm

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson gave JR Motorsports two drivers in the Xfinity Series championship finale with his win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gragson led 127 of the 200 laps then held off Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger on a late restart to to earn his his eighth win of the season and the 13th of his Xfinity Series career. He joins teammate Josh Berry, who won last week at Las Vegas for the Chevrolet team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., as drivers locked into the championship four. The remaining two spots will be determined next week at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

