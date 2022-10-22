Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 9:02 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix. Season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday’s qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died. Verstappen will still start on the front row. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified second, but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory. He clinched his second consecutive season championship at the previous race in Japan.



