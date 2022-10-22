Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Self's 4 TDs lift Stephen F. Austin past Southern Utah 41-38

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 8:59 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Trae Self threw for three touchdowns and ran for the game-winning score with 6:14 left in regulation to lift Stephen F. Austin past Southern Utah, 41-38 in a Western Athletic Conference battle. Self threw three straight touchdown passes, two to Xavier Gipson from 24- and 54-yards out, in the third quarter to take a 29-15 lead, but Isaiah Wooden ran for a touchdown and caught a 76-yard strike from Justin Miller to help the Thunderbirds take a 32-28 lead in the third quarter.



