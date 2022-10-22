One person shot, authorities search for two alleged shooters in Tyler

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 8:57 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on North Broadway Avenue in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, investigators say the victim was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital with their condition unknown at this time. Currently police are looking for two people they say allegedly fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

