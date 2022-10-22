Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
NWS: Grass fire danger for parts of East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 8:29 pm
NWS: Grass fire danger for parts of East TexasTYLER – The National Weather service has issued a grass fire danger statement for Van Zandt, Hopkins and Rains counties. The statement says there is a critical fire threat near and North of I-20 and near and West of U.S-281. According to our news partner KETK, this is because of a combination of unseasonably warm weather in the low to mid 90’s, low humidity and sustained windy conditions. The National Weather Service also asks for extreme care in outdoor activities. And to avoid outside burning of any kind due to the potential of a grass spreading quickly.



