Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 8:01 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead. Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions. The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. Houston will aim to close out the series on Sunday when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

