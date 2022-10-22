Rice outlasts Louisiana Tech 42-41 in overtime thriller

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 7:58 pm

RUSTON, La. (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Juma Otoviano scored in overtime to lift Rice past Louisiana Tech 42-41, wrecking the Bulldogs’ homecoming in the process. McMahon scored on a 64-yard run and Luke McCaffery on a 17-yard run as Rice erased a six-point fourth-quarter deficit and took a 35-27 lead with 3:57 remaining. Landry Lyddy, a freshman who had attempted two passes this season, led the Bulldogs to the tying touchdown, hitting Cyrus Allen for a 19-yard touchdown and Tre Harris for the 2-point conversion that sent the game to overtime. In overtime, Otoviano gave Rice the lead with a 4-yard run then Lyddy and Harris connected from 18-yards out but Lyddy’s 2-point pass was overthrown.

Go Back