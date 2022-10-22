Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Texas A&M-Commerce rolls past Houston Christian, 31-3

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 7:56 pm
COMMERCE (AP) — Michael Noble returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter as Texas A&M-Commerce scored 31 unanswered points to wallop Houston Christian, 31-3 to go to 3-0 in Southland Conference play. Nery Enriquez kicked a 47-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the first quarter to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead, but Eric Rodriguez answered with a 15-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong to make it 7-3 at intermission after each team punted six times in the first half.



