Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St past No. 20 Texas

October 22, 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left to lead No. 11 Oklahoma State past No. 20 Texas 41-34. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field. Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards as Oklahoma State bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU. Texas’ Quinn Ewers was just 8 of 25 for 129 yards and two interceptions in the second half.



