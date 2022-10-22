Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 7:53 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels’ the LSU record for touchdowns rushing by a quarterback in a season with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend. Daniels finished with 258 yards passing and 121 yards rushing without a turnover against Ole Miss. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for two TDs and helped Ole Miss to a 17-3 second-quarter lead.



