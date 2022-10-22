$580 million up for grabs in Saturday night Powerball jackpot drawing

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 1:38 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The Saturday night Powerball prize rose to an estimated $580 million, giving players a chance at winning the 10th largest jackpot in the game's history. The prize has a cash value of $278.2 million.

The game has had 33 drawings in a row without a winner.

The Powerball jackpot was last won with a ticket in Pennsylvania, which won a $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3.

There have been a total of five Powerball jackpot winners this year.

The top winners from Wednesday night's drawing include two tickets sold in Michigan and New Jersey that won $1 million each and a third ticket sold in New Jersey that won $2 million.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history was $1.586 billion, won on Jan. 13, 2016. The winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to a Powerball website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back