Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 6:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Richardson scored 27 points and Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson each had 23 as the San Antonio Spurs survived a frantic final minute flurry and beat the Indiana Pacers 137-134. The Spurs never trailed. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points and started a late flurry with three free throws and a layup to make it 137-134 with 3.8 seconds left. Pacers rookie Benedict Mathurin could have forced overtime with a 3-pointer, but put up an airball. Indiana has not led in either game this season. It has not won since March 20, a 12-game stretch.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC