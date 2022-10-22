MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York’s $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 2-1 going into Game 4. Cole, who helped lead the Astros into the 2019 World Series, topped the majors with 257 strikeouts this season while going 13-8 with a 3.50 ERA. The right-handed ace beat the Guardians in the Division Series opener and, with the Yankees trailing 2-1 in the best-of-five series, won Game 4 at Cleveland to force the series back to the Bronx.

