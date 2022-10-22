Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
IndyCar’s Palou left ‘super happy’ by F1 practice session

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 5:55 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Former IndyCar champion Alex Palou was among a handful of reserve drivers getting a chance to turn some laps Friday in the first practice session of the Formula One United States Grand Prix. He was just a few laps in when he declared the McLaren he was driving “insane.” American driver Logan Sargeant of Williams was also in the session and shoulders the hopes of some that he could be the first American on the starting grid since 2015. Palou said he’d love to race F1, but is still happy in IndyCar where the 2021 champion hopes to win more titles.



