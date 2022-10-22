Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Austin and its booming crowds an F1 favorite for drivers

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 5:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Fernando Alonso remembers the quiet times in Austin. Back when he could jog the city streets without being noticed, move through the hotel lobby with ease, and drive to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix without planning for traffic ahead of time. No more. If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of Formula One in the U.S., it’s the more than 400,000 fans who are expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend. It is the 10th anniversary of the race that put the series back on American soil.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC