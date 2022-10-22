Today is Saturday October 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Boeing crashes: Passengers’ families deemed crime victims

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 6:01 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that relatives of people who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims. The judge’s ruling Friday could help clear the way for the families to challenge a settlement that spared Boeing from criminal prosecution. The judge’s ruling means that the Justice Department should have notified families before privately negotiating a 2021 settlement with Boeing. Judge Reed O’Connor says the next step is deciding what remedies the families should get for not being told of the talks with Boeing. Some relatives want to scrap the settlement.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC