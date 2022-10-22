Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 3:42 am

By ESPN.com

The Texas Rangers have hired veteran Bruce Bochy as the team’s 20th manager, it was announced Friday.

He was signed to a three-year deal through the 2025 season.

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball,” Rangers executive vice president and general manager Chris Young said in a statement. “With a calm and steady presence, he has a remarkable ability to connect and communicate with players, coaches, and staff, and his teams have always played with maximum effort. His knowledge of the game, as well as his integrity, is unmatched.”

Go Back