Gurley doesn’t ‘think there’s any question’ his NFL career is over

Posted/updated on: October 22, 2022 at 3:39 am

By SARAH BARSHOP

LOS ANGELES — Running back Todd Gurley is done playing football, he told the NFL Network on Thursday.

Gurley was drafted by the Rams in 2015 with the No. 10 overall pick, when the franchise was in St. Louis.

Gurley told NFL Network that he hasn’t sent in his retirement papers, but said he doesn’t “think there’s any question” that he’s done playing football.

The running back last played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 seasons, rushing for 678 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. Gurley spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams before he was cut in March 2020. In 2018, the Rams signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

In his six NFL seasons, Gurley was named to the All-Pro team twice and the Pro Bowl three times. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Gurley finished his NFL career with 6,082 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns in 88 games. He also caught 243 passes for 2,254 yards and 13 touchdowns.

