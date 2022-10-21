Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 5:22 pm

TYLER – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. According to our news partner KETK, school officials said they and the Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After their investigation, officials said that the student was captured and faces disciplinary action and potential charges from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

“Tyler ISD takes strong disciplinary action whenever a student threatens the safety of our district, does not tolerate any threats of harm against students and staff, and works in coordination with local law enforcement organizations and the district attorney’s office regarding such matters,” according to a statement from Tyler High School Administration. Tyler High School officials said that if students see something they should say something by using the Safe2SpeakUP app, calling the school at 903-262-2850, or calling Tyler ISD Police Department at 903-262-1111.

Go Back