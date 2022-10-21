Today is Friday October 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge dismisses case of Texas man who waited six hours to vote

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who drew widespread attention after standing in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary. Hervis Rogers was on parole at the time and said he did not know he was ineligible to vote under Texas law. A judge dismissed the case Monday following a wider recent ruling in Texas that limits the state’s power to prosecute voting fraud cases. Rogers said he is thankful that “justice has been done” and said he looked forward to getting on with his life



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC