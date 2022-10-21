Today is Friday October 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Several charged with online solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Several charged with online solicitation of a minorTYLER — Several have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted an operation led by DPS Special Agents, with assistance from other agencies. According to a news release, the operation was an undercover effort to identify and apprehend sexual predators. Officials say the suspects are Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup; Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas; Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville; Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup; Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler; and Jeremy Martin, 42 of Dekalb. All were booked into the Smith County Jail.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC