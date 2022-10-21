Several charged with online solicitation of a minor

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — Several have been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor after the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted an operation led by DPS Special Agents, with assistance from other agencies. According to a news release, the operation was an undercover effort to identify and apprehend sexual predators. Officials say the suspects are Peyton Brewer, 20, of Troup; Kevin Bokoutou, 21, of Dallas; Luis Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville; Christopher Terrell, 41, of Troup; Rayme Everett, 22, of Tyler; and Jeremy Martin, 42 of Dekalb. All were booked into the Smith County Jail.

