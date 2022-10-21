Elevated fire danger in Smith County

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 3:34 pm

TYLER — Smith County issues a fire danger advisory as the National Weather Service predicts 15-25 mph winds — with higher wind gusts possible — on Saturday and Sunday. Smith County Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Chad Hogue said high winds and low humidity will result in “elevated fire danger” this weekend. Although Smith County is not currently under a burn ban, the Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to refrain from burning.

