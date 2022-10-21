Today is Friday October 21, 2022
Smith County online auction to start Monday

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 2:55 pm
Smith County online auction to start MondayTYLER — An auction of Smith County surplus vehicles, furniture, and other items will open to bidders on Monday, October 24. The online auction can be found at this link and will end November 7. In-person viewing of the items is available from 1-5 p.m. Friday, October 28, and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, October 31, at 302 E. Line St.

Surplus items included in the auction include:

· Three GMC Sierras

· Two Dodge Rams

· Four Chevrolet Tahoes

· Two Dodge Chargers

· Three Chevrolet Silverados

· Chevrolet Impala

· Ford Fusion

· Office items (file cabinets, desks, books, etc.)

· Vehicle equipment (seats, panels, light bars, push bumpers, etc.)

· Industrial refrigerator

· Truck camper shell

· Air tanks and masks

· Wooden benches



