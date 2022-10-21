Today is Friday October 21, 2022
Gantry maintenance set for Toll 49

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 3:13 pm
Gantry maintenance set for Toll 49TYLER — Gantry maintenance is occurring on Toll 49 in two locations in the coming week, and road closures will be involved. The first work project is between SH 155 and SH 31. It will begin Wednesday, October 26, at 7 p.m., and will continue till 5 a.m. Thursday, the 27th. The second effort is from SH 64 to I-20. It will get underway Thursday, the 27th, at 7 p.m., continuing till 5 a.m. Friday, the 28th. Toll 49 will be closed in the affected areas during the maintenance times.



