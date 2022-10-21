Today is Friday October 21, 2022
PUCT adopts rules on water service during extreme cold

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 1:29 pm
AUSTIN – The Public Utility Commission of Texas has adopted rules prohibiting non-municipal public water and sewer utilities from disconnecting customers during extreme cold weather emergencies. The new rules mean those utilities cannot disconnect service or issue late fees for nonpayment of bills due during such emergencies, including for bills previously due, according to a news release. Under the new rules, affected customers have a 30-day window to request a payment schedule. If a customer makes a request within those 30 days, the service provider must offer them a payment schedule. All non-municipal water and sewer utilities are required to notify their customers of these new rules by January 31, 2023. The new rules are required under Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.



