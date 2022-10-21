Today is Friday October 21, 2022
Early voting begins Monday

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 11:53 am
Early voting begins MondayEAST TEXAS — Early voting begins Monday in the November general election, and both Smith and Gregg Counties are posting information on casting your ballot. There will be six early voting locations throughout Smith County, while Gregg County is offering nine places to vote. Early voting continues through November 4. Click here to view more election information for Smith County, and click this link for additional Gregg County election information.



