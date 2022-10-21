Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to credit card abuse against elderly person

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 10:42 am

TYLER — The son of a Tyler pastor convicted of theft against an elderly person pleaded guilty Thursday in Tyler to credit card abuse against an elderly person in connection to the same crime as his father. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County DA’s Office reports Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was sentenced to two years’ deferred adjudication. The DA’s office said there will be a restitution hearing in February where he will be ordered to pay back the money that he was involved in stealing.

The younger Milton was arrested in August on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person and was released on a combined $125,000 bond. During investigations into his father, investigators said they found Jerome Anthony Milton had been using the same bed-ridden elderly couple’s cards at an ATM machine to make withdrawals. According to an arrest warrant, the pastor, Jerome Rocky Milton, said “he would send Anthony in sometimes to pull money out of the ATM from the [couple’s] accounts.”

