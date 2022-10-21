Today is Friday October 21, 2022
Sentence reduced after Smith County court error

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 10:41 am
Man’s sentence reduced after Smith County court errorSMITH COUNTY — A man’s sentence was reduced in Smith County on Thursday after a court reporter lost records, according to Jacob Putman, the Smith County District Attorney. According to our news partner KETK, Joel Lee Gonzales was originally sentenced to life in prison for the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, and he later appealed. Due to the error, a new trial was required. But, instead of having a new trial Gonzales agreed to plea to 49 years in prison, said the DA’s office. In May of 2020, a Smith County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the county on Interstate 20. The deputy then asked Gonzales to exit the car. The sheriff’s office said Gonzales got a gun that was between his legs, chambered a round and drove away. He later crashed his car and ran away into the woods. Deputies located him, and he was arrested.



