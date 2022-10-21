In brief: Chelsea Handler to host Critics Choice Awards, and more

The Critics Choice Awards has announced that Chelsea Handler will host this year's ceremony. The event will take place January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, where it will be broadcast live, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on the CW. Handler will be succeeding Taye Diggs for the 28th annual awards show; Diggs hosted the event for the past four years...

CBS' drama FBI posted online a short video teasing the return of lead Missy Peregrym. The actress, who plays Agent Maggie Bell on the hit show, has been on maternity leave, but will return on the November 15 installment of the series. Missy's onscreen partner, Zeeko Zaki, is shown with his suit jacket hiding the actress from frame, before shouting, "Look who's back!" and revealing her, to the cheers of the castmates on set. The show dealt with her absence by saying Bell was recovering after a terrorist gas attack...

Trevor Noah's has dropped a teaser of his third Netflix special. I Wish You Would will premiere globally on November 22. The Hollywood Reporter points out Noah shot the stand-up show in Toronto 24 hours after he announced he was stepping away from The Daily Show...

Amazon has canceled As We See It after just one season, Variety has learned. The series is about three adults with autism -- played by Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien -- and the various challenges they face trying to navigate work and love and life. Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang and Joe Mantegna also starred...

