Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 4:45 am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add seven days of paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he’s confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy.



