Today is Friday October 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

Posted/updated on: October 21, 2022 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Attorneys for the families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival say they have settled wrongful death lawsuits. Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott. The settlement terms for both lawsuits were confidential. Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Wednesday that the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta had settled its lawsuit against more than 20 defendants. Those included Scott and Live Nation, the festival’s promoter. Attorneys for the family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez said Thursday their lawsuit had also been settled. A spokesperson for Scott says the rapper’s legal team was not involved in settlement discussions.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC