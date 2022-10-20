Today is Thursday October 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Legal victory for Kevin Spacey as sexual abuse suit is dismissed

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 4:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey was found not liable Thursday in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by fellow actor Anthony Rapp.

The lawsuit against the Oscar winner has been dismissed.

The accusations stemmed from an incident in 1986 when Rent veteran Rapp alleged Spacey climbed on top of him at a party when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

An emotional Spacey told jurors in court testimony Monday that the allegations were not true.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC