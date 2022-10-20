Today is Thursday October 20, 2022
Three indicted in alleged elephant tusk transport

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm
Three indicted in alleged elephant tusk transportTYLER — Following an undercover operation dating to February 2021, three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Tyler for sale. According to our news partner KETK, David Bartlett (pictured), 46, of Dill City, Okla., was allegedly joined by two others identified as Dusty Caudill and Darryl Garcia. The tusks were valued at $350. The three have been charged with conspiracy to transport wildlife in interstate commerce, and Bartlett and Garcia were additionally charged with transportation of wildlife in interstate commerce and violating the Endangered Species Act.



