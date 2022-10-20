Today is Thursday October 20, 2022
Cornyn: White Oak ISD to receive $500K to improve school safety

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 12:16 pm
Cornyn: White Oak ISD to receive 0K to improve school safetyWASHINGTON – White Oak ISD was awarded $500,000 to improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), which were recently authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law in June. According to a news release, this targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources. “No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn as quoted in the release, referencing the mass shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.



