Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 11:52 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – Water managers and officials on the Rio Grande are hopeful more federal money will reach their communities and bring attention to the challenges facing one of North America’s longest rivers. With $4 billion in the Biden administration’s climate measure to address drought, some officials argue cities and farms in the Rio Grande basin have been overlooked while facing just as many problems as others in the drought-stricken West. The money from the federal spending package has not yet been fully allocated, but priority will be given to states served by the Colorado River and other basins affected by drought. Officials in New Mexico and Texas want the Rio Grande to be included.



