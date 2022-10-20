UT Tyler Professor presents health care framework to WHO at UN

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 11:32 am

TYLER — UT Tyler Professor of Nursing Dr. Cathy Miller presented her research on human trafficking to the World Health Organization at the United Nations in New York. According to a news release, Miller is part of a team spearheading the UN’s Global Strategic Operatives for the Eradication of Human Trafficking Initiative. “Trafficking in Persons is recognized as a global pandemic with tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, of human beings being victimized every day,” said Miller as quoted in the release. She adds that most TIP victims “never receive the health care and other after-care support they need through the referrals of health care providers.” UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun comments, “We are proud of Dr. Cathy Miller and the work she is doing to shed light on human trafficking and to help improve health care on a global scale,” also as quoted in the release.

Go Back