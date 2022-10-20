O’Rourke campaigns in Longview

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 1:27 pm

LONGVIEW — Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted a rally at The Exchange Locale and Marketplace in downtown Longview on Wednesday as he encouraged people to get out and vote. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “Too often, Democrats write this part of the state off, but we are not making either of those mistakes. We are showing up and with this community,” said O’Rourke. He also took the opportunity to address many concerns Texans have, including immigration. “We need a Texas-based guest worker program where we can connect those who want to come into this country to work with jobs where we would otherwise be unable to fill,” added O’Rourke.

“As far as the other side of O’Rourke, he seems to focus more on the emotional things,” said Marion County Republican Assembly President Hunter Bonner. “Not to say that emotions don’t play some part in it but when it comes to public policy, you have to have some grounding in facts and have emotions in check.”

