EPA: UPS to pay fine, correct hazardous waste violations

Posted/updated on: October 20, 2022 at 10:45 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it has reached a settlement with United Parcel Service to resolve violations of hazardous waste regulations at more than 1,100 facilities across 45 states and Puerto Rico. EPA said Wednesday the consent agreement with Atlanta-based UPS resolves a range of alleged violations. They include failure to make land disposal determinations and to conduct proper on-site management of hazardous waste. The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations and will pay a civil penalty of $5.3 million.



