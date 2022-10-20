In Brief: New ‘Sex Lives’ trailer for HBO Max, and more

HBO Max on Wednesday dropped the first trailer for season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls, the comedy from Mindy Kaling. The four roommates -- Kimberly, Bela, Leighton and Whitney, played respectively by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott -- return for another semester of living out their hormone-fueled lives featuring hot bods, strips shows and, of course, sex. The first two episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 drop Thursday, Nov. 17 on HBO Max...(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Natalie Morales, best known for her roles in shows such as Netflix’s Dead to Me and Santa Clarita Diet, has been tapped for a recurring role in season 3 of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, according to Variety. She'll play Kate Danton, the best friend from Stanford of Greta Lee's Stella. The pair were part of a start-up incubator run by Jon Hamm's Paul Marks, according to the streamer. Morales joins a rapidly expanding cast that includes Hamm, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry, as well as Julianna Marguiles, who will reprise as Laura. The series stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon...

CBS announced on Wednesday that it has extended the orders for three of its rookie series: Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, following strong ratings by each -- ranking #1, #2 and #3 respectively among all new shows on any network, according to Nielsen. The three CBS shows join NBC’s Quantum Leap sequel in earning a full season; the last of which had its run extended by six episodes...

