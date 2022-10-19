Today is Wednesday October 19, 2022
Ray Romano, Kenan Thomson, Charlie Day and more join Pete Davidson’s Peacock series ‘Bupkis’

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 4:48 pm
Photos courtesy: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews; Ray Romano; The Lede Company

Pete Davidson's Peacock series Bupkis just got another injection of some big names. Ray Romano will appear on the series, as will his Everybody Hates Raymond sibling, Brad Garrett

Pete's former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson is also along for the ride, as is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Charlie DayRed Rocket actor Simon Rex and Bodies, Bodies, BodiesChase Sui Wonders

So far, the streaming service won't reveal who the stars will play.

As previously reported, Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Davidson's mom in the "fictionalized, heightened version of Davidson's life," and Oscar winner Joe Pesci plays his grandfather.

Peacock teases, "The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



