Ye offers apology to “people I hurt” with anti-Semitic remarks

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 3:37 pm

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Seems that Ye is sort of remorseful about his recent anti-Semitic comments.

In a short interview clip with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, the rapper reflected on his remarks and offered an apology to those he hurt.

"I will say, I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con -- the confusion that I caused," he said. "I feel like I caused hurt and confusion."

Ye continued, "And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through. And that I used my platform, where you say 'hurt people, hurt people' -- and I, I was hurt."

But Ye says he's "absolutely not" regretful about making the statement. After Morgan suggested Ye's comments were racist, the rapper responded, "I fought fire with fire."

Earlier this month, Ye was restricted on Twitter and Instagram after tweeting that he's "going death con 3 on Jewish people." The hateful remarks sparked widespread controversy, both on the internet and across the globe.

Ye's interview with Morgan is the latest in a string of recent media appearances for the rapper, during which he's addressed the anti-Semitic comments. Popular podcast Drink Champs released, then removed, their interview with the rapper, while the HBO show The Shop decided not to air his episode at all.

