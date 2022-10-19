Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in death of Smith County deputy

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TYLER – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on Oct. 13 for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. According to our news partner KETK, Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of his patrol unit was rear-ended on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed while he was standing at the back of the car. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, initially arrested for intoxication assault, has remained in jail since the day of the crash, and his bond was set at $750,000. The charge was upgraded to intoxicated manslaughter causing death of a peace officer after Bustos died in the hospital.

