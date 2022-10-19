Today is Wednesday October 19, 2022
Road closure on Edwin Street from Estes Parkway to Green Street

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Road closure on Edwin Street from Estes Parkway to Green StreetLONGVIEW — Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Edwin Street between Estes Parkway and Green Street will be closed to all traffic. Officials say the closure is needed to facilitate the reconstruction of the Mobberly Avenue and High Street intersection. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. This street work is part of the Mobberly Avenue and High Street Intersection Improvements project. Click here for more information.



